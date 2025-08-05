Vyn Suazion talks LGBTQIA+ faith and safe spaces

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, hosts Chris Gorman and Esmé Russell welcomed local advocate Vyn Suazion. Vyn serves as Community Director for Emerge New Growth Community and Director of the Pasco Chapter of Project No Labels. They spoke about their work creating safe, affirming spaces for LGBTQIA+ people across the region.

A major part of the show focused on the LGBTQIA+ experience with religion. The entire group shared how faith has shaped their lives, both through hardship and healing. Vyn Suazion emphasized the importance of reclaiming spirituality in ways that uplift queer and trans people.

The team also discussed recent headlines: Sarasota’s Pride crosswalk removal, a student’s heart attack during the Florida Bar exam, and a teacher fired for using a student’s nickname.

In The Big Gay After Show, the conversation turned lighter and wilder. Topics included a Danish zoo’s bizarre request, Ron DeSantis’ controversial Hulk Hogan tribute, the arrest of a Leto High School principal, and updates on Diddy’s legal case.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, available after 5 PM, August 5th, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.