Donate Now!
Back

Vyn Suazion talks LGBTQIA+ faith and safe spaces

Posted on August 5, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
Share

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, hosts Chris Gorman and Esmé Russell welcomed local advocate Vyn Suazion. Vyn serves as Community Director for Emerge New Growth Community and Director of the Pasco Chapter of Project No Labels. They spoke about their work creating safe, affirming spaces for LGBTQIA+ people across the region.

A major part of the show focused on the LGBTQIA+ experience with religion. The entire group shared how faith has shaped their lives, both through hardship and healing. Vyn Suazion emphasized the importance of reclaiming spirituality in ways that uplift queer and trans people.

The team also discussed recent headlines: Sarasota’s Pride crosswalk removal, a student’s heart attack during the Florida Bar exam, and a teacher fired for using a student’s nickname.

In The Big Gay After Show, the conversation turned lighter and wilder. Topics included a Danish zoo’s bizarre request, Ron DeSantis’ controversial Hulk Hogan tribute, the arrest of a Leto High School principal, and updates on Diddy’s legal case.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, available after 5 PM, August 5th, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Show Hosts Chris Gorman and Emse Russell, joined by Vyn Suazion.
Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

power lines
Activists sound alarm on potential billion dollar Florida Power & Light rate hikes

Listen: Next week, the Florida Public Service Commission will consider...

Dehydration Symptoms FPREN
Heat illness: These are the symptoms to look out for

Heat illness goes through three separate phases. The first phase...

drag performers
Florida renews its bid to enforce its drag show law

If granted it would allow almost statewide enforcement while a...

American Federation of Government Employees rally outside veterans hospital

The AFGE rallied outside the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: