Hear from critically acclaimed female hip hop artist Wande on Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop 05/02/21

May 2, 2021

She’s been blessed up and not slowing down!

Hear from critically acclaimed female hip hop artist Wande. Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop.

Some background info from her record label, Reach Records.

WANDE Critically acclaimed female hip hop artist Female black entrepreneur, artist & reality star

ABOUT WANDE: Within the last two years, Wande’s infectious personality and effortless raps have made a lasting impression on new listeners including former First Lady, Michelle Obama, who featured Wande on her podcast’ Vol. 1 playlist on Spotify. Wande’s song “Come My Way,” which features Nigerian artist Teni, was selected for campaign with ULTA that launched on SoundCloud’s platform and ESPN selected her music as ‘music of the month” three times, and her song “Be The Light” was also used in July 2020 on WNBA trailer. Most recently, Wande’s track “Woo” was recently chosen as the song for an Apple advertising campaign for the new iPhone 12 mini. The campaign launched on TikTok and was used on four Apple Ads and accumulated over 4.3 Billion cumulative views on the MakeItMini challenge. This is just the beginning for the young female artist, fans can also catch her later this year starring in OWN’s new reality series “Young & Gospel”.

Tune in & Tap in (wmnf.org) 8 AM Sunday to hear from WANDE!

Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop Morning Show: Music with a message