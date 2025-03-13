EPA encouraging checking for water leaks during ‘Leak Week’

About a trillion gallons of water are wasted in household leaks every year, and the Environmental Protection Agency is trying to curb that number.

The EPA’s annual Fix a Leak Week will be held from March 17th -23rd. It encourages people to check for leaky faucets and pipes around the house to save water.

To promote children to participate in Fix a Leak, the Florida Governmental Utility Authority has introduced Detective Drippy, who teaches children the importance of saving water.

The average household accounts for nearly 10,000 gallons of wasted water per year, enough to fill a backyard in-ground swimming pool

One drop out of a faucet per second equates to roughly 3,000 gallons a year, which is enough for about 180 showers, according to the EPA. But one of the biggest water wasters is the toilet, which the EPA said can waste more than 200 gallons of water a day if not working properly.

The agency said checking for leaks is easy.

Placing a drop or two of food coloring in the toilet tank without flushing, then waiting 20 minutes to see if the colors changes is a simple way to check for leaks.

The EPA encourages people to choose WaterSense labeled products, which save water and meet EPA standards for water efficiency and performance.



To find major leaks, The EPA suggests families check their monthly water usage during colder months like January and February.

It says if a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons monthly, it is a sign of a serious leak.