Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

EPA encouraging checking for water leaks during ‘Leak Week’

Posted on March 13, 2025 • by Noah
Share

About a trillion gallons of water are wasted in household leaks every year, and the Environmental Protection Agency is trying to curb that number.

The EPA’s annual Fix a Leak Week will be held from March 17th -23rd. It encourages people to check for leaky faucets and pipes around the house to save water.

To promote children to participate in Fix a Leak, the Florida Governmental Utility Authority has introduced Detective Drippy, who teaches children the importance of saving water. 

The average household accounts for nearly 10,000 gallons of wasted water per year, enough to fill a backyard in-ground swimming pool

One drop out of a faucet per second equates to roughly 3,000 gallons a year, which is enough for about 180 showers, according to the EPA. But one of the biggest water wasters is the toilet, which the EPA said can waste more than 200 gallons of water a day if not working properly.

The agency said checking for leaks is easy.

Placing a drop or two of food coloring in the toilet tank without flushing, then waiting 20 minutes to see if the colors changes is a simple way to check for leaks.

The EPA encourages people to choose WaterSense labeled products, which save water and meet EPA standards for water efficiency and performance.

To find major leaks, The EPA suggests families check their monthly water usage during colder months like January and February. 

It says if a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons monthly, it is a sign of a serious leak. 

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

When Unprecedented Became Precedented

With less than three months into his second run at...

Florida black bear
FWC to host virtual meeting March 13 on black bear hunting

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hear from...

Gulfport Mayor The Gabber
Karen Love is Gulfport’s new mayor; it’s an all-female city council: The Gabber

Karen Love won the 2025 race for mayor of Gulfport,...

Life jacket giveaway by SPFR for pool safety
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to host free life jacket giveaway to promote water safety

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, in collaboration with Safe Kids Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: