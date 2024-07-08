Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Water restrictions for Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco extended

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
A sprinkler with water projecting into a surrounding of green plants.
Despite recent rains, the Tampa Bay region continues to experience drier-than-normal conditions. Now, officials are extending watering restrictions in the region. Photo is "Garden Sprinkler" by Kumaravel for WMNF News (2024).

Despite recent rains, the Tampa Bay region continues to experience drier-than-normal conditions. 

And now people will have restrictions on watering their lawns for a little longer.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District placed a once-a-week watering restriction for residents on Dec. 1. Now, officials are extending those restrictions at least until Sept. 1. 

Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties are all under what’s called the “Modified Phase 1 Water Shortage Order.” 

Each county varies slightly in restrictions, but all adhere to the once-a-week watering limit. In addition, low-volume watering of plants and shrubs (micro-irrigation, soaker hoses, and hand watering) is allowed any day and at any time.

  • Hillsborough County lawn watering days and times are as follows:
    • Can water between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. if your address (house number) ends in:
      • …0 or 1, on Monday
      • …2 or 3, on Tuesday
      • …4 or 5, on Wednesday
      • …6 or 7, on Thursday
      • …8 or 9, on Friday, along with locations without a discernible address
    • May used reclaimed water any day of the week, but is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Pinellas County lawn watering days and times are as follows:
    • For customers north of SR580:
      • Addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Saturdays
      • Addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesdays
        • Mixed or No Address (such as common areas, entry areas/office complexes, shopping centers and other “no address” locations): Wednesdays
      • Watering using reclaimed water is not permitted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
      • Watering using potable water is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
    • For customers south of SR580:
      • Addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Tuesdays
      • Addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Thursdays
        • Mixed or No Address (such as common areas, entry areas/office complexes, shopping centers and other “no address” locations): Thursdays
      • Watering using either potable or reclaimed water is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Pasco County lawn watering days and times are as follows:
    • Can water between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. if your address (house number) ends in:
      • …0 or 1, on Monday
      • …2 or 3, on Tuesday
      • …4 or 5, on Wednesday
      • …6 or 7, on Thursday
      • …8 or 9, on Friday, along with locations without a discernible address
      • Saturday and Sunday are non-watering days
    • Reclaimed water can be used up to two days a week and only between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
      • …0 or 1, on Tuesday and Friday
      • …2 or 3, on Thursday and Sunday
      • …4 or 5, on Monday and Friday
      • …6 or 7, on Tuesday and Saturday
      • …8 or 9, on Wednesday and Sunday, along with locations without a discernible address
    • Visit the county website for the schedule to establish new plant material or sod.

All wasteful water use such as hosing down driveways and impervious surfaces, allowing water to flow unattended, and using water in a grossly inefficient manner, is prohibited, according to SWFWMD.

Penalties range from $100-$500 for those found in violation of restrictions.  

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Roe vs. Wade demonstration for abortion access
Political committee supporting Florida’s abortion rights ballot measure adds $293,000

A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment...

The Scoop: Mon. July 8th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

First Lady Jill Biden comes to Tampa, and Governor DeSantis...

student meal
Next school year Hillsborough public schools are offering free meals

Hillsborough Public Schools are offering students free meals for the...

The Supremes, The Presidency, The Congo

Eleven-year-old Ziki Swandi was working as an “artisanal miner” (hand-tool...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday
Player position: