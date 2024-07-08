Water restrictions for Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco extended

Despite recent rains, the Tampa Bay region continues to experience drier-than-normal conditions. Now, officials are extending watering restrictions in the region. Photo is "Garden Sprinkler" by Kumaravel for WMNF News (2024).

Despite recent rains, the Tampa Bay region continues to experience drier-than-normal conditions.

And now people will have restrictions on watering their lawns for a little longer.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District placed a once-a-week watering restriction for residents on Dec. 1. Now, officials are extending those restrictions at least until Sept. 1.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties are all under what’s called the “Modified Phase 1 Water Shortage Order.”

Each county varies slightly in restrictions, but all adhere to the once-a-week watering limit. In addition, low-volume watering of plants and shrubs (micro-irrigation, soaker hoses, and hand watering) is allowed any day and at any time.

Hillsborough County lawn watering days and times are as follows: Can water between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. if your address (house number) ends in: …0 or 1, on Monday …2 or 3, on Tuesday …4 or 5, on Wednesday …6 or 7, on Thursday …8 or 9, on Friday, along with locations without a discernible address May used reclaimed water any day of the week, but is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pinellas County lawn watering days and times are as follows: For customers north of SR580: Addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Saturdays Addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesdays Mixed or No Address (such as common areas, entry areas/office complexes, shopping centers and other “no address” locations): Wednesdays Watering using reclaimed water is not permitted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Watering using potable water is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For customers south of SR580: Addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Tuesdays Addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Thursdays Mixed or No Address (such as common areas, entry areas/office complexes, shopping centers and other “no address” locations): Thursdays Watering using either potable or reclaimed water is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pasco County lawn watering days and times are as follows: Can water between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. if your address (house number) ends in: …0 or 1, on Monday …2 or 3, on Tuesday …4 or 5, on Wednesday …6 or 7, on Thursday …8 or 9, on Friday, along with locations without a discernible address Saturday and Sunday are non-watering days Reclaimed water can be used up to two days a week and only between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. …0 or 1, on Tuesday and Friday …2 or 3, on Thursday and Sunday …4 or 5, on Monday and Friday …6 or 7, on Tuesday and Saturday …8 or 9, on Wednesday and Sunday, along with locations without a discernible address Visit the county website for the schedule to establish new plant material or sod.



All wasteful water use such as hosing down driveways and impervious surfaces, allowing water to flow unattended, and using water in a grossly inefficient manner, is prohibited, according to SWFWMD.

Penalties range from $100-$500 for those found in violation of restrictions.