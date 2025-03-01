TwinkVision: Watermark OUT News’ WONDER Award Celebration

The Watermark OUT News’ WONDER Awards lit up Cocktail St. Pete on Friday, February 28, celebrating the best of Tampa Bay’s LGBTQIA+ community. Put on by Watermark’s OUT News and sponsored by AHF, AHF Pharmacy, and Out of the Closet, the evening brought together local LGBTQIA+ leaders, politicians, incredible performances, and a vibrant crowd to honor this year’s winners.

Veronica Foxx, winner of Favorite Local Performer: Drag Queen, led the night as emcee, guiding the audience through a lineup of unforgettable performances. Mr. Gripp, winner of both Favorite Local Performer: Drag King and Favorite Local Law Firm under The Abadia Law Firm, took the stage with such fiery energy that it’s a wonder the sprinklers didn’t go off! His performance left the audience buzzing and set the tone for an exciting night.

The energy continued with a powerful and emotional performance by Robert Rigsby, winner of Favorite Local Performer: Non-Drag, whose commanding stage presence captivated everyone in the room. Colleen Cherry from Jobsite’s Rocky Horror Show, winner of Favorite Local Theatrical Show, also delivered a show-stopping act, showcasing the incredible range of talent within the community.

Meanwhile, at the attached pool bar, The Wet Spot, fans gathered for a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party hosted by Discord Addams.

One of the night’s standout moments was the win for WMNF Community Radio’s The Big Gay Radio Show, which was named Favorite Local Radio Show. The win is a powerful reminder of the impact of community radio in amplifying LGBTQIA+ stories and perspectives.

The WONDER Awards not only recognized the best in local talent but also brought the community together to celebrate resilience, creativity, and pride.

Congratulations to all the winners and to Watermark OUT News for another incredible year of honoring our community! Check out photos from The Big Gay Radio Show host Chris Gorman. You can also view the winners of the 2025 Watermark OUT News’ WONDER Awards here!