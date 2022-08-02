Reporters Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice on the success of Axios Tampa Bay

Share this:

Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice joined WaveMakers to talk about how they produce the daily Axios Tampa Bay newsletter. It’s the largest circulation local news site run by the national digital news powerhouse Axios, launched in 2017 by three former Politico journalists and founders. Axios entered the local news world in January 2021 in five cities, including Tampa. Driven by Ben and Selene who aggregate the best-reported news from around the region and do their own deep-dive reporting on big issues, it has grown from 1,500 subscribers to 120,000.

Listen to the entire interview here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.