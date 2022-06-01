WaveMakers: Sarah Combs, CEO of the University Area Corporation to Develop Communities

Share this:

Sarah Combs, president and CEO of the University Area Community Development Corporation, joined WMNF’s WaveMakers on May 31 to talk about affordable housing and lifting up neighborhoods. Sarah’s main focus at University Area CDC is the holistic redevelopment of the area around the University of South Florida in North Tampa – an historically at-risk neighborhood. She spearheaded a neighborhood transformation strategy in an effort to stabilize the community and prevent gentrification, while improving economic and social conditions. She joined the organization in 2010 and since then UACDC has more than tripled the number of adults and children they reach through education, health, workforce and cultural arts programming, among others.

We also talked to Wendy Malloy, co-lead of the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America about what’s happening in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Listen to the entire episode here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.