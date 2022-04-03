WaveMakers: Publisher and entrepreneur Joe Hamilton

Share this:

As politicians claim that the press is the enemy of the people and journalists fight to uncover and report the truth in their world, traditional local news outlets are shrinking. But, Joe Hamilton, publisher of the St. Pete Catalyst and developer of MetaCity is bringing the local news to the locals and helping the region stay connected. He spoke to WaveMakers hosts Janet and Tom on March 29.



Listen to the full show here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers on your favorite podcast app.



St. Pete Catalyst is a site dedicated to all things St. Petersburg, from local events and to news. While it has a team of journalists, Hamilton told WMNF the organization aims to be a “place-maker” and a way to amplify the voices of those providing solutions for the St. Petersburg area. Next up for Hamilton: MetaCity, a platform for community-based local news and information.