‘We couldn’t justify it’: U.S. politics chills Canadian tourism to Tampa Bay

Canadian Dave Easby at Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training in Dunedin // Credit: Dave Easby

Listen:

Dave Easby has been coming to Dunedin from New Brunswick, Canada for the last 15 years.

He likes to watch the Toronto Blue Jays spring training.

But this year, he opted for Mexico.

“This year, we had plans to come and, basically, when the president declared it was going to destroy our economy until we became the 51st state, we just made the decision that we couldn’t justify spending our money down there,” Easby told WMNF.

He cites the political climate.

“I just can’t justify spending our money in this current environment. And he’s just made it uncomfortable [for] Canadians to be there,” Easby said.

And he’s not alone.

The Tampa Bay area has always been a draw for Canadian tourists.

But after President Donald Trump’s strict tariffs and anti-Canadian rhetoric, many are deciding not to come to the area.

Travel data company OAG shows that passenger bookings on Canada to US routes are down by 70% compared to the same period last year.

According to Tampa International Airport, there’s been a 12% percent reduction in flights to and from Canadian cities this month.

Dr. Michael Snipes is an instructor of economics at the University of South Florida.

“So even if I’m not directly linked to the tourism industry, it’s really kind of so big and so integral to our economy around here, that any change is going to have bigger knock-on effects for the rest of the area,” Dr. Snipes told WMNF.

“It’s not necessarily a cost prohibition that’s preventing them from coming down here. It’s not a change in the exchange rate or things like this. It’s not part of any kind of greater economic loss or decline in activity. It really does seem to be, more of a, if you want to call it a protest, you can,” Snipes said.

Earlier this year, Pinellas officials pled for Canadian visitors to return after a busy storm season saying beach hotels and restaurants were already hurting financially.

But for Easby, he says it’ll take a lot for him to feel comfortable to go back.

“We love Americans, we love the country, I’d love to be back there, but just not in this political climate.” Easby said.