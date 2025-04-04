Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Weather modification bill passes Florida Senate

Posted on April 4, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
sunlight atmosphere clouds sky by AlinaMD via iStock for WMNF News
By AlinaMD via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

A bill to ban weather modification projects passed the Florida Senate Thursday.

Among other things, the bill seeks to prevent what some call chemtrails.

Senate Bill 56 would ban the release of chemicals into the air meant to affect the climate. 

With this bill, anybody who violates this ban would face steep fines and a felony charge

Republican Senator Ileana Garcia sponsored the bill. 

“Interestingly enough, we got to this point because of complaints that received from pilots that gave us testimony of irregular activities they have seen, but there was really nowhere to report it to,” Garcia said.

She addressed potential concerns of those against the bill.

“The bill doesn’t ban legitimate climate research, it bans unregulated weather modification and geoengineering experiments that lack transparency and oversight. The ones that lead to conspiracy theories, unfortunately,” Garcia said.

The bill faced little debate and pushback on the Senate Floor, except from Democratic Senator Tina Polsky.  

Polsky: What I don’t understand is if somebody reports seeing, let’s just say, for example, a chemtrail, or something that they believe is a problem. By nature of what it is, it dissipates into the atmosphere. So how would DEP investigate if there was a violation of this law?

Garcia: I think it’s not just based on one complaint or one report. I think it would be based on various.

In an X video, Governor Ron DeSantis also spoke out in support of the bill. But the governor spoke out against the House version, saying they “gutted the bill”.

The bill passed 28 to 9 in the Senate. 

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

FPREN April hot humid
Florida will be extra hot and humid this weekend before a mid-week cooldown

The next cold front that will push through Florida could...

The Scoop: Fri. April 4, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including hurricane season forecast,...

Gulf of Mexico Florida beach and great blue heron
The Florida House votes to change the Gulf’s name to ‘Gulf of America’

Erasing the Gulf of Mexico from state laws and educational...

2025 hurricane season prediction CSU FPREN
CSU predicts an above-average 2025 hurricane season

Colorado State University forecasts 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: