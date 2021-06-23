Wednesdays on WMNF

Share this:

Robin Hooper is the first new-to-wmnf DJ to host so far in our new schedule. She will be with us from 6-9AM every Wednesday morning. Robin joins us with a degree in TV and Radio Broadcasting and hosted radio and TV programs in Ohio before joining WMNF.

News & Public Affairs

Janet Scherberger and Shelley Reback brought back Midpoint to the line up, now right in the middle of the week from 10-11AM. Tampa Bay Times reporter Steve Contorno sat in for a conversation covering a wide range topics affecting our community and nation. Duncan Strauss was out this week, but going forward Talking Animals will follow Midpoint from 11AM – Noon. And of course the block started out with Amy Goodman’s Democracy Now! at 9am.

Afternoon Music

The great Scott Elliot hosted from Noon-3PM, followed up by WMNF Program Director Sam Hval who is currently covering the 3-6PM time slot on Wednesdays. Expect a tour of new and classic music from Sam and Scott every Wednesday.

Latin Night On WMNF

We are trying something very new on Wednesday evenings! We have moved all of WMNF dedicated latin programming to one great night. Latin Jazz & Salsa with DJ Speedy, Latino 54 with Franco, and LatinX with Isha & Brian will be with you for 6 hours of the best in new can classic Latin music from all over the globe.

Isha Del Valle will be covering for Franco tonight and will be featuring a specially curated playlist from Mexican singer and producer Pahua.

Have Questions About the Changes?

If you have questions about what is new, changing, or just where to find your favorite shows in the new line up: check out the new program schedule here.