What is a polar vortex? Another one is heading to Florida with an Arctic blast to follow

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

If you thought last week was cold, hold onto your hot lattes and be ready to bundle up as (another) winter storm is forecast to plunge arctic air deep into the Deep South by early next week.

January has already been colder than average in most states east of the Rocky Mountains for the first time in two years and now, more frigid air is coming. This next winter storm will bring rain and possibly some brutally cold air by the early next week.

The polar vortex is an enormous ring of powerful winds spinning above the North Pole. It normally circles the Arctic and it typically stays contained by a strong jet stream, but when this ring of frigid arctic air becomes unstable as the jet stream weakens, which allows the cold arctic air to spill southward into the lower 48.

The first polar vortex of 2025 arrived in Florida on January 6th. During that week the vortex fueled a winter storm that dumped snow and ice across several southeastern states and brought below-freezing temperatures to much of north and central Florida. It brought crisp and unseasonably chilly temps to the rest of Florida as well.

The first polar vortex swept across the country bringing dangerous snow, ice, and wind to millions of Americans. It also disrupted flights, closed schools, and impacted several major U.S. cities.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, “the southern lobe of the Polar Vortex” will generate a much more significant, frigid cold Arctic Blast that will graze across Canada and the United States through the second half of January. The disturbance in the Polar Vortex aloft will establish extreme cold conditions. Temperatures are forecast to plunge into a deep freeze, pushing 30-40 degrees below normal for tens of millions of people across North America. Brutally cold days and locally historic low temperatures are in the forecast for many parts of the eastern U.S. and possibly parts of Florida.

It’s important to remember that the forecast and the modeling data are still being fine-tuned. So make sure you check your local forecast often as we head into the weekend.

With the evolution of this system still several days away, it’s still too early to say how cold it will get in the Sunshine state. But for now, here is what you can expect:

Central Florida:

Moisture will begin to increase across Central and South Florida ahead of the next approaching front this weekend. The presence of abundant cloud cover and rain will keep overnight temperatures more mild, with lows in the 50s and 60s throughout Central Florida.

North Florida:

North Florida can expect slightly warmer temperatures for the rest of this week before the arctic blast hits the area early next week. Warmer weather with some rain is expected across North Florida this weekend, followed by the possibility of widespread freezes Jan. 21-22

Temperatures will rise to the upper 60’s by Friday. Lows will remain cold, hovering between the upper-30s to mid-40s before jumping up to the mid-50s on Friday. On Sunday, the coldest temperatures of the season will plunge cold arctic air into the northern parts of Florida and drop temperatures into the mid to upper 20’s. Coastal communities will be closer to 30 degrees.

South Florida:

Starting Saturday, southerly winds take hold and temperatures become warmer. Plan for highs around 80 degrees. This cold front should start to approach South Florida on Sunday. Until then, expect a mild forecast with daytime highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s through South Florida and the Keys.