What WMNF saw at No Kings protests in the Tampa Bay area

Posted on June 14, 2025 • by Seán Kinane, JoEllen Schilke
No Kings Trump
No Kings protest in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

There were a number of “No Kings” demonstrations against the Trump administration on June 14 in the Tampa Bay area. Here are some photos.

200 people demonstrated along the waterfront in Gulfport. It’s an area still recovering from the 2024 hurricane season. The protesters are standing in streets that were flooded with four feet of storm surge during Hurricane Helene.

If you want to share 1 or two of your best photos, email them to sean -at- wmnf -dot- org.

No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
Ed Greene and Brad Banks at No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Trump
No Kings protest in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
Jay Alexander and John Alexander at No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
John Alexander at No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
No Kings Donald Trump
No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.
