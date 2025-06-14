What WMNF saw at No Kings protests in the Tampa Bay area

No Kings protest in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

There were a number of “No Kings” demonstrations against the Trump administration on June 14 in the Tampa Bay area. Here are some photos.

200 people demonstrated along the waterfront in Gulfport. It’s an area still recovering from the 2024 hurricane season. The protesters are standing in streets that were flooded with four feet of storm surge during Hurricane Helene.

If you want to share 1 or two of your best photos, email them to sean -at- wmnf -dot- org.

No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. Ed Greene and Brad Banks at No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

No Kings protest in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News. No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.