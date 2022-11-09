What you need to know about Tropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the Tampa Bay area

Share this:

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a hurricane Wednesday as it approaches the east coast of Florida. It’s projected to cross the state and impact the Tampa Bay area as well.

Most Tampa Bay area counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The region from Tarpon Springs northward is under a Storm Surge Warning where surge is expected to be a maximum of 3-5 feet.

From Tarpon Springs south to Englewood, including Tampa Bay, the surge is expected to be up to 1-3 feet.

According to the National Weather Service’s 10:00 a.m. ET update on Wednesday, “Tropical Storm conditions are expected to begin along the west coast of Florida within the warning area this evening or tonight.”

At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nicole’s maximum sustained winds were 70 mph.

The NWS says a “dangerous storm surge is expected along much of the east coast of Florida, portions of coastal Georgia, and the Florida Big Bend along the Gulf coast. The storm surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves along the Atlantic coast. Residents in the warning area should listen to advice given by local officials.”

It also says not to “focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside of the forecast cone. These hazards will affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast United States.”

Regarding rainfall, the NWS points out that “Nicole will produce heavy rainfall today into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula. Flash and urban flooding will be possible across portions of the Florida Peninsula along with river rises on the St. Johns River. Isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding will also be possible on Friday in the Southeast through the southern and central Appalachians, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, and extending northward through west central Pennsylvania into western New York by Friday night.”

School closures

Pinellas County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10.

Pasco County Schools “and offices will be closed on Thursday, November 10, due to concerns regarding the expected dangerously high winds” from Nicole.

Polk County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10.

Hernando County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10.

Citrus County School District will be closed Thursday, November 10.

Highlands County Schools will be closed Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10.

The state has a list of all school closures here.

Evacuation orders

There are no evacuation orders in the Tampa Bay area as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The state has a list of all evacuation orders here.

Find your evacuation zone here.

State of Emergency

The governor has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties, including many in the Tampa Bay area, through Executive Order Number 22-253.

State Assistance Information Line

The Florida State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) has been activated to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian. Residents and visitors can call this toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557.

In case of an emergency, please hang up and dial 911

For general information and resources related to the Storm, please visit FloridaDisaster.org/info

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Hillsborough County information

Hillsborough County Declares Local State of Emergency (Nov. 9) Tropical Storm Nicole Update No. 1 Hillsborough County, Fla. (Nov. 9, 2022) – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners. The order is in effect through Nov. 15. A local state of emergency can be in effect for only seven days, unless rescinded or extended. The emergency declaration gives the County Administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses. Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on Hillsborough County’s response to Tropical Storm Nicole, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line, or visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

Hillsborough County Opens Shelter Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; Residents Urged to Prepare for High Winds Tropical Storm Nicole Update No. 2 Hillsborough County, Fla. (Nov. 9, 2022) – Hillsborough County has opened an emergency storm shelter for residents who are concerned for their safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Hillsborough County. The shelter is located at Erwin Technical College, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. The shelter opens at noon today, Nov. 9. No evacuations have been ordered in Hillsborough County. The shelter is intended for residents who are concerned about staying in their homes during a tropical storm, such as those dependent on electricity for medical needs or who live in homes and manufactured housing that are susceptible to storm damage. Pets will be accepted. Pet owners must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand and move around. Also bring proof of current rabies vaccination and license for dogs and cats, and pet supplies including food, water, litter, treats, cleaning supplies, and medications, etc. The pet must arrive on a leash or in a carrier. Wherever possible, residents should consider other alternatives to a public shelter, such as staying with friends, family, or in a hotel. Erwin Technical College is on three HART bus routes. HART is running a regular schedule today. Preparing for the storm and potential high winds Residents and visitors should pay close attention to weather forecasts and make decisions accordingly. According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nicole could bring heavy rains, damaging winds, and a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet to the Tampa Bay area. Residents are urged to get their property storm-ready by cleaning out gutters and drainpipes, trimming trees and hedges if needed, and moving patio furniture, bird baths, and other lightweight, unsecured items indoors. Items that can’t be moved indoors should be tied down or otherwise secured. Hillsborough County is not currently running any sandbag operations.

Pinellas County Information

From Pinellas County Schools:

Following a call with Pinellas County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, Pinellas County Schools and district offices will be CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 10 and will reopen Friday, Nov. 11. All afterschool activities scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10 will also be canceled (events scheduled for Nov. 9 and 11 will occur a scheduled). At this time, the National Weather Service expects Pinellas County to experience tropical storm force winds Thursday morning, when our students and staff members would be traveling to school and work. Bridges may be closed during the morning commute hours, and Pinellas may experience localized power outages. Although meteorologists do expect our area to clear in the afternoon, morning weather conditions may not allow students and staff to travel safely. As a result of tomorrow’s closure, the district will have to schedule a make-up date to meet statutorily required instructional hours. Information on a make-up date, which will be scheduled for a day during the second semester, will be announced at a later time.

Visit https://pinellas.gov/emergency-information for updates from Pinellas County Emergency Management.

City of Largo information

Public Information Release #1 – Wednesday, Nov 9 @3pm To ensure the safety of our team members and community, the following changes are in place for city services. In preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole, all City of Largo facilities will be closed to the public on Thursday, Nov 10 until 12 noon. These dates and times are subject to change based on weather updates and per direction from Largo’s Emergency Management Planning Committee. City of Largo Team Members are designated Emergency Responders and will be working to ensure our community is prepared for this event. All City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov 10 until 12 noon: -Largo City Hall; There will be no building inspection performed during this time -Largo Public Library -Highland Recreation Complex and Family Aquatic Center -Southwest Recreation Complex and Pool -Largo Community Center -Central Park Performing Arts Center -Largo Golf Course -McGough Nature Center City facilities will remain closed on Friday, Nov 11 in observance on Veterans Day. Solid Waste Collection

Thursday, Nov 10: There will be no residential solid waste or recycling pickup Friday, Nov 11: There will be no residential solid waste or recycling pickup as planned in observance of Veterans Day Monday, Nov 14: Collection schedules are planned to resume as scheduled Residents are asked to refrain from placing large items, tree limbs, etc. on the street. These items may not be able to be collected prior to the storm and can damage your home and property. Preparing Your Home or Business

Prepare your home by storing outdoor furniture, plants, and any other items that may become projectiles in storm-force winds Know your evacuation zone and monitor news channels for evacuations. You can find your Zone by visiting PinellasCounty.org/Emergency/KnowYourZone.htm

Pinellas County shelter options including pet-friendly facilities can be found by visiting PinellasCounty.org/Emergency/ShelterOptions.htm

Stay Informed Stay tuned for weather updates through weather alert radios and local media outlets Ensure you are subscribed to Alert Pinellas at Pinellascounty.org/AlertPinellas to receive emergency notifications via phone, email or text message Official City storm updates will be posted to Largo.com/Storm and to Facebook.com/CityofLargo when possible Pinellas County Citizen Information Center can be reached by calling 727-464-4333 and will open on Wednesday, Nov 9 at 5pm As always, residents should stay tuned for weather updates through weather alert radios and local media outlets. The City of Largo will be posting City-specific information and updates on Largo.com/Storm and social media when available.

Manatee County information

Manatee County to Open “Safe Haven” Shelter Today in Advance of Nicole

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 9, 2022) – Manatee County is opening a “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary, located at 9515 FL-64, Bradenton, 34212, beginning today (November 9) at 10 a.m. The pet-friendly shelter is opening for those residents who wish to evacuate their homes voluntarily should they feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.



“People know their homes,” said County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes. “If their roof or home sustained damage, we want to assure them there is a place for them to weather Tropical Storm Nicole.” Manatee County Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm and is working with the School District of Manatee County to determine school closures for Thursday, November 10. A decision about whether to close will come later today. The public shelter at Freedom Elementary should be a last option. It is always recommended for those who evacuate to stay with family and friends, if possible. Please note that the shelter location will not be open until 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 9. What to Bring In addition to your emergency supplies (e.g. food, water, medicine, flashlights, batteries, first aid kit), the following are recommended items to bring with you if you must evacuate to a shelter: Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses

Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, hearing aids (and batteries), etc.

Personal toiletries/towels

Medications

Baby items, diapers, formula and comfort items

Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots Personal hygiene items (e.g. toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant)

Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children

Important papers and irreplaceable keepsakes (e.g. Driver’s License, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs) Pet Shelter Requirements



Pet sheltering requirements and rules are important during disaster situations. Your cooperation in making a pet-friendly shelter environment enjoyable is appreciated by following these requirements: Pet(s) must arrive with a carrier or cage. Cages will not be available on site.

Pet(s) must remain in carrier (except at scheduled exercise times).

Owners must provide pet food and other pet supplies, as needed.

Owners must provide certification that pet(s) are current with rabies vaccination.

Owners will not permit other shelter occupants to handle or approach pet(s).

Owners are responsible for the care, feeding and handling of their own pet(s). Pet Survival Kit for Pet-Friendly Shelters Proper ID collar and rabies license tag

Carrier or cage

Water and food bowls

Medications

Food supply to last about three days

Special care instructions

Newspapers/plastic bags for waste disposal

Toys and comfort items

Muzzles, if necessary

First aid supplies

Manual can opener

Proper ID on all belongings For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. For more updates about Tropical Storm Nicole, please go to mymanatee.org/nicole. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @ManateeGov. Pasco County information Pasco County Issues Local State of Emergency; Opens Shelter

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to bring wind/rain The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community. The Local State of Emergency is in effect for seven days, unless renewed or rescinded. Pasco County is opening a hurricane shelter for anyone seeking shelter from the storm. We encourage you to first consider staying with family or friends, but if that’s not an option, you can self-evacuate to the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, located at 11161 Denton Avenue in Hudson. The shelter will open today, Wednesday, November 9, at 7 p.m. Keep in mind, Pasco County is not accepting new special needs registrations, and due to the possibility of high winds, the county is not providing transportation to the shelter. Heavy rain and storm surge is expected to impact our area, and Pasco County is reminding you to avoid walking, driving or playing in floodwaters, which can be much deeper than they look. Driving or walking through flooded roads can put you at serious risk of drowning. To help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County has two, self-serve sandbag locations: — Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

— Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7. Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Please monitor MyPasco.net and our social media platforms for county updates. Pasco County Customer Service is available to answer your questions. Please call 727.847.2411 or chat with us online at MyPasco.net. Call 911 if you need emergency assistance. Our Media Relations and Communications Team will be available through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hernando County information

November 9, 2022 Tropical Storm Nicole Update (Brooksville, FL) – In preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Hernando County Government offices will be closed Thursday, November 10th and will remained closed Friday, November 11th for Veterans Day. There will be no trash pick-up on Thursday and the Landfill and Convenience Centers will also be closed. These services will reopen and operate as normal on Friday. A sandbag location will open Wednesday, November 9, 2022 beginning at 9:00am. A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following location. Please bring your own shovel. Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609 Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags -Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full -Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall -Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered -Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight This self-serve sandbag site will [remain] open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate. Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform our community about storm impacts. Visit the following web and social media sites for more information. -For the latest local conditions and a complete list of news alerts go to www.HernandoCounty.us/em -Sign up to receive weather alerts at www.AlertHernando.org -Follow us on Facebook @HernandoCoGov -Follow us on Twitter @HernandoCoGov

Citrus County information