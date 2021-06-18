“When Life Throws You Curveballs” on Morning Energy

Share this:

It has been said, “That when life throws you a curveball, hit it out of the park”, however, sometimes this can be easier said than done, especially if the curveballs are so frequent.

As long as I am of a sound mind, May 2021 will forever remain an unforgettable year. Not only did I experienced an unexpected medical emergency during a minor outpatient medical procedure that resulted in hospitalization (and could have also resulted in my death), but I also lost three individuals who played significant roles in my life (two former colleagues and my youngest aunt who helped to raise me).

Charles Swindoll once said, “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it”.Sometimes when curveballs are thrown our way, we may be encouraged to try to dodge them (as opposed to try to “knock them out of the park”). However, dodging unexpected situations in our lives is not always possible, especially when it involves challenges such as: illness, job loss, the death of a loved one, or environmental and natural disasters.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring various best practices of how to cope with reality when life throws us curveballs.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy