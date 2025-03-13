When Unprecedented Became Precedented

With less than three months into his second run at dismantling democracy, the onetime “reality” TV character and notorious real estate braggart has caused headline writers and pundits alike to constantly label his endeavors as unprecedented. In his typical sardonic vein, Dr. Binoy Kampmark says, “I cannot abide constantly hearing the word unprecedented – it’s used so often that it’s distinctly precedented!”.

We regularly call upon Kampmark, senior lecturer at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia to share his always studious take on current events. We begin with the humiliating confrontation of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House, then consider the Vice President’s conduct; The future of US relations with the rest of the world; Musk, Musk, Musk and other pertinent issues. In almost sixty minutes of conversation Dr. Binoy delivers an abundance of information – food for thought – in fact. As he readily admits his opinions are often astringent, yet Binoy’s in-depth research and immense knowledge provides us with an alternate take on mainstream news.We are grateful and honored to have Binoy take time out from his busy schedule to appear on Life Elsewhere.

Dr. Binoy Kampmark is a regular contributor to Counterpunch.

As Dr Kampmark agrees, we are living in strange times, yet perhaps no more than events in the past but one thing is for sure the abundance of incredible new music available right now, today! Here then is a talented artist and producer from Sydney, Australia who goes by the moniker of Cousin his most recent Long player, titled Walk The Town is available on his own Moonshoe imprint. Jackson Fester is the man who hides away from the camera lens and goes by the intriguing name Cousin. We selected the timely and appropriately named cut, No King. Fester includes a PDF link which will take you to a piece titled Cadre, written by Brad Landy whilst listening to Wake The Town. A very cool idea.