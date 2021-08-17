Where to get tested for coronavirus in Tampa

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

The City of Tampa announced Monday that it is opening an additional COVID-19 testing site because of high demand.

The city says both PCR and rapid antigen tests are available at the drive-thru testing site at Al Barnes Park. No appointment is required.

These COVID-19 testing sites are open each day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.:

Cordelia B Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park (4602 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614). Pre-register here.



(4602 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614). Pre-register here. Al Barnes Park (3101 E 21st Ave Parking Lot). Pre-register here.

The city goes on to say:

“These sites are open to the public and free of charge to residents.

Individuals without insurance can also receive free testing. Walk up and drive thru testing is available. Face masks are required except during the few moments for the nasal swab.”

Who Should Get Tested

Get tested if you have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 or if you are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms such as:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Where else to get COVID-19 testing

In addition to the public testing sites, free COVID-19 testing is available at many neighborhood pharmacies, clinics, and area hospitals. Over the counter at-home rapid tests are also available for sale at local pharmacies. To learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit this link.



Where to get COVID-19 vaccination

Getting vaccinated is the best defense against severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccines are safe, effective, and widely available. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit this link.