TwinkVision: Winter Pride St. Pete’s Closing Street Festival

The streets of St. Petersburg came alive with color, music, and an undeniable sense of unity as Winter Pride St. Pete wrapped up its inaugural celebration with a stellar closing street festival. Taking over the 2200 through 2500 blocks on Central Avenue, the event brought together the best local artistry, community spirit, and show-stopping performances for a day to remember.

At the festival’s heart were local vendors showcasing everything from handmade crafts to delicious eats, creating a vibrant marketplace that truly reflected the creativity of the St. Pete community.

The day wouldn’t have been complete without a star-studded lineup including RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty and a fan favorite, Monét X Change, and St. Pete’s very own RuPaul’s Drag Race queen, Jewels Sparkles. The stage was also graced by local entertainers like Conundrum and Adrianna Sparkle, among other stunning entertainers.

As the music played, the lights sparkled, and the community came together in celebration, one thing was clear—Winter Pride St. Pete’s first-ever closing street festival was a groundbreaking success.

Check out Big Gay Radio Show host Chris Gorman’s pictures below. The Closing Winter Pride St. Pete Street Festival was part of a week-long celebration lasting from February 16th until the 23rd. For more information on Winter Pride St. Pete, click here!