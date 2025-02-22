TwinkVision: Winter Pride St. Pete’s Pelican Ball With Carson Kressley

The Big Gay Radio Show host Chris Gorman and voice-over artist Sean Kelly were invited to Winter Pride St. Pete’s Pelican Ball on February 21st at the Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement in Downtown St. Petersburg. This event was an exquisite extravaganza filled with local and international celebrities, including a stunning rainbow disco floor, and was highlighted by a live charity auction for two custom-designed pelicans by local artists Chad Mize and Cristi López.

This event was part of an amazing weeklong lineup lasting from February 16th until the 23rd and will conclude with a street festival on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Check out our pictures from The Pelican Ball below and you can find more information about Winter Pride St. Pete, here.