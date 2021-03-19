WMNF 2021 All Station Meeting

Share this:

The WMNF Staff and Volunteers joined for hopefully the final all-virtual all-staff meeting Thursday March, 18th. GM Rick gave the State of the Station and things look bright as we come out of this very strange year. New staffers Program Director Sam Hval and Daniel Figueroa IV joined in for their first all staff meeting, as did a handful of new Volunteers.

This Saturday and Sunday will mark our final push of the “Winter” Fund Drive. Enjoy our, possibly, final bit of cool weather this weekend and be sure to call in or hit the tip jar to support your favorite WMNF weekend programs.