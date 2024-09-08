Donate Now!
WMNF 45th Anniversary & Fall Fund Drive

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
WMNF Song of the Day has been going great so far! It has been wonderful to hear from artists and listeners who enjoy it. None if it would be possible if it wasn’t from the support from listeners. And so that is a reminder about that our little station is holding its fall fund drive. When you donate, mention that you like Song of the Day!

WMNF 88.5 FM Community Radio is amidst its 2024 Fall Fund Drive from September 3 to September 10, celebrating 45 years of empowering voices and championing community causes. This year’s theme resonates with the station’s enduring commitment to civic engagement: “You gotta fight for your right to: Vote, Choose, Protest, and Party!” 

And speaking of party 🎶 Come celebrate WMNF’s 45th Birthday!!

Join us on Saturday, September 14th, as we mark a major milestone for our beloved community radio station. For 45 years, WMNF has been a beacon of independent broadcasting in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Come enjoy this momentous occasion with your favorite station! We’ll be celebrating with live music from local heroes The Dollyrots.

Don’t miss this chance to honor WMNF’s legacy and look forward to many more years of diverse, independent radio. See you there!

 Doors open at 7:00pm, with Thursday’s Traffic Jam host Scott Elliott spinning the tunes until 9pm!

Secure your tickets now for $30 in advance or $40 at the door, if any remain.

This show is ages 18 and up only.

