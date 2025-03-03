WMNF 88.5 FM urges listeners to join Protect My Public Media Day on March 6

In an era of media consolidation and shrinking local journalism, public radio stations like WMNF 88.5 FM remain vital community resources. Now, these essential services face an uncertain future as congressional funding decisions loom. With the current continuing resolution expiring on March 14, our community’s voice is needed more than ever to ensure public media’s survival.

A Critical Moment for Public Broadcasting

Public media isn’t just another channel on your dial, it’s a lifeline. For just $1.60 per person annually in federal funding, over 1,500 local public media stations across America provide emergency information, educational programming, cultural enrichment, and crucial local journalism that commercial outlets often cannot sustain.

“When commercial media prioritizes profit over people, public media steps in to fill critical gaps,” says WMNF. “From emergency alerts during hurricanes to in-depth coverage of local government, we provide services that keep our communities informed, engaged, and connected.“

Join the National Day of Action

On Thursday, March 6, 2025 , public media supporters across the country will unite for Protect My Public Media Day . This virtual event offers everyone a chance to celebrate and defend the programming that has shaped our lives and communities.

WMNF 88.5 FM encourages all listeners to participate by:

– Sharing personal stories about how public media has impacted your life

– Contacting lawmakers to express support for continued funding

– Spreading the word on social media

Why Your Voice Matters Now

With more than 70 newly elected lawmakers in Congress and repeated calls to defund public broadcasting, educating representatives about public media’s importance has never been more urgent.

“Many legislators don’t fully understand how their constituents rely on public media,” explains WMNF. “Personal stories from actual listeners can make all the difference in funding decisions.“

Take the Pledge Today

Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to pledge your participation in the March 6 day of action. After signing up, you’ll receive specific information about how to make your voice heard most effectively.

Public media brings us together in an increasingly divided world. It provides trusted information when we need it most. It offers educational resources for children and families regardless of economic status. It preserves local culture and amplifies diverse voices that might otherwise go unheard.

Let’s stand together on March 6 to protect the future of public media. Because when public media thrives, our communities thrive.