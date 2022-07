Share this:

WMNF is pleased to air Pacifica’s coverage of the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. Pacifica’s Mitch Jeserich will be hosting this special coverage on WMNF’s HD3 channel, The Source.

This last hearing will focus on Donald Trump’s conduct and lack of response when rioters forced entry into the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021.

You can tune in to HD3 The Source here on the website, on the WMNF app, or on an HD radio.