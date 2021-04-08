WMNF All Station Meeting 4/14 at 8pm, to announce tentative program changes

Share this:

We have exciting news to share! We officially have a date for our next All Station Zoom meeting: April 14th at 8pm.

In this meeting, we’ll present our tentative new program schedule, as well as give details about the application process for programmers and those interested in our airwaves.

Please send a message to [email protected] if you would like the Zoom link sent to you. Or better yet, you may register on SignUp Genius, if you’re a WMNF Volunteer – You will then receive the Zoom link on 4/14.

We’re really looking forward to finally showing you what we’ve been working on these past few months, as well as provide the thought process behind it. We think everyone will have a role to play in bringing WMNF into a new era, and we’re one step closer to making that a reality!

Talk to you all then, if not sooner!

Thank you,

Sam Hval

Program Director

WMNF 88.5FM, WMNF.org

Tampa, FL

Direct Line: 813-678-2001

Office Line: 813-238-8001

She/Her/Hers