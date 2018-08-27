WMNF All Station Meeting – Wednesday September 5th, 2018

Posted by & filed under Station Updates, Volunteer.

Share this:

Join us for the WMNF All Station Meeting!

Date & Time: Wednesday September 5th, 2018 at 6:00 pm

Location: 1210 East Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd Tampa, FL 33603

Agenda:

6:00-7:00 pm – Informal Social Hour

7:00 pm – Meeting called to Order

7:00-7:30 pm – Proposed 2019 WMNF Budget

7:30 – 7:45 pm – WMNF Staff Updates

7:45 – 8:00 pm – Volunteer Committee Candidates

8:00 pm – Meeting Adjourned

For questions regarding the meeting and agenda please contact Katarina Lauver, Volunteer Committee Chair at katarina@wmnf.org