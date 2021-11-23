WMNF and The Bautista Project are collecting supplies for homeless people in Tampa Bay

WMNF is hosting a Holiday Drive in support of The Bautista Project.
Local non-profit, The Bautista Project, services homeless community members in Tampa. The group listened to and mentors those in our community in need. By building individualized plans that cater to the specific needs of each homeless person, they create programs that will help homeless community members thrive and successfully reintegrate into work and home.
WMNF has joined with The Bautista Project this holiday season to collect supplies for our community members in need. You can help by dropping off any of the items listed on this page at WMNF or our events before December 5th.
Supplies Needed
From November 29th through December 5th, we will be collecting new and unopened items such as:
Men’s & Women’s Underwear (S,M,L)
Socks
Travel Size Toiletries
Gallon Size Ziploc Bags
Backpacks / Sleeping Bags
Female Sanitary Products
Washcloths / Body Soap
Toothbrushes / Toothpaste
Razors / Hair Combs
Sweaters (S,M,L)
(We kindly ask for all items to be new and unopened)
Drop off Locations
WMNF Community Radio
November 29 – December 5
1210 E. Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Tampa
Drop off times: 10 AM to 5 PM
The 6th Annual Ukulele Festival: UKE IT OUT
Friday, December 3 – NEW WORLD BREWERY
810 E. Skagway Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Drop off times: 6pm-10pm
Saturday, December 4 – CAGE BREWING
2001 1st. Ave. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Drop off times: 3pm-9pm.
About The Bautista Project
The Bautista Project’s Mission – We are driven by a single goal; to do our part in making the world a better place for all. We strive to build productive relationships and make a positive impact in our community. We provide basic living essentials, educational resources, support groups, and other necessary resources to assist homeless community members with reintegration.
More at thebautistaprojectinc.org, Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter.