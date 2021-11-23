WMNF and The Bautista Project are collecting supplies for homeless people in Tampa Bay

Share this:

WMNF is hosting a Holiday Drive in support of The Bautista Project.

Local non-profit, The Bautista Project, services homeless community members in Tampa. The group listened to and mentors those in our community in need. By building individualized plans that cater to the specific needs of each homeless person, they create programs that will help homeless community members thrive and successfully reintegrate into work and home.

WMNF has joined with The Bautista Project this holiday season to collect supplies for our community members in need. You can help by dropping off any of the items listed on this page at WMNF or our events before December 5th.

Supplies Needed

From November 29th through December 5th, we will be collecting new and unopened items such as:

Men’s & Women’s Underwear (S,M,L)

Socks

Travel Size Toiletries

Gallon Size Ziploc Bags

Backpacks / Sleeping Bags

Female Sanitary Products

Washcloths / Body Soap

Toothbrushes / Toothpaste

Razors / Hair Combs

Sweaters (S,M,L)

(We kindly ask for all items to be new and unopened)

Drop off Locations

WMNF Community Radio

November 29 – December 5

1210 E. Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Tampa

Drop off times: 10 AM to 5 PM

The 6th Annual Ukulele Festival: UKE IT OUT

Friday, December 3 – NEW WORLD BREWERY

810 E. Skagway Ave, Tampa, FL 33604

Drop off times: 6pm-10pm

Saturday, December 4 – CAGE BREWING

2001 1st. Ave. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Drop off times: 3pm-9pm.

About The Bautista Project

The Bautista Project’s Mission – We are driven by a single goal; to do our part in making the world a better place for all. We strive to build productive relationships and make a positive impact in our community. We provide basic living essentials, educational resources, support groups, and other necessary resources to assist homeless community members with reintegration.

More at thebautistaprojectinc.org, Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter.