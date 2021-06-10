Share this:

WMNF is honoring Juneteenth this year by celebrating on and off air! Tune in all day Saturday, June 19th for appearances on your favorite shows from WMNF Diversity Chair Pamela Robinson, WMNF’s Harrison Nash and Scott Elliott, and more. We’ll be giving voice to topics such as slavery, freedom, and justice, while playing fantastic songs from Black leaders in music!

Make sure to also join WMNF’s Juneteenth Poetry Showcase! Starting with a social at 5pm and kicking things off at 5:30pm, catch poetry about this important holiday spoken from local Tampa Bay artists. Poets will have a one-minute introduction and four minutes to perform. WMNF’s Juneteenth Poetry Showcase will also include prizes for three chosen poets: gift cards, WMNF swag, and an interview on air during WMNF’s Poetry Is, Sundays at 8pm!

Beginner and experienced poets are welcome with limited spots available. Sign up here: Poetry Showcase

Want to watch the Showcase? A Facebook link to watch the Juneteenth Poetry Showcase will be coming soon!

WMNF celebrates Juneteenth 2021! We’ll see you there!

