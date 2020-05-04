WMNF & #GivingNewsday May 5th

Share this:

First of all, we hope you and yours are doing well. Thank you for listening to WMNF. Our News Department led by Rob Lorei and Sean Kinane, as well as hosts of your favorite Public Affairs shows, have been working tirelessly and consistently to make sure the programming you rely on every day has remained on WMNF. That is why WMNF is excited to participate in #GivingNewsday, Tuesday, May 5, a campaign to bring your neighbors together to subscribe, give, and amplify as we ask you to support our newsroom’s coverage, especially during COVID-19.

WMNF is broadcasting essential coverage to keep you safe and informed, without hyperbole or bias. Just like you, the impact this pandemic has on our team affects their health, finances, and routine, but we are persevering and remain committed to our public service as Community Conscious Radio.

Your continued support is so meaningful to us during this time, and as part of #GivingNewsday, we encourage you to share our stories and resources with your loved ones and welcome them to subscribe or donate using this link: https://www.wmnf.org/donate

We’ve also added NPR News on the hour. All of this relies on your financial support. I hope you will join us on #GivingNewsday!