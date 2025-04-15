WMNF is collecting items for Movers for Moms Mother’s Day 2025 distribution

WMNF has a Movers for Moms® collection bin in the WMNF lobby and will be taking donations through May 4th.

First launched in 2007 by TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, the Movers for Moms® program seeks to recognize moms in crisis on Mother’s Day by arranging delivery of gifts to women living in local shelters on the holiday weekend. In 2023 TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® gathered over 443,861 donations for women living in shelters on Mother’s Day.

As the program continues to grow, WMNF will again be a collection point. You may bring your donations to the station during business hours, M – F, 10am – 5pm, to be picked up the week of May 5th, for delivery to shelters on May 9th. The list of items above has most needed items in BOLD. Movers For Moms Wish List 2025 (edited)

These gifts will be distributed to Sunrise of Pasco Domestic Abuse Center and The Spring of Tampa Bay.

The Movers for Moms® program helps make Mother’s Day 2025 a happier day for mothers in need across the region.

If you have any questions, or if you’d like to register your organization for the Movers for Moms® program, please call Eugenia at 813-245-8519 or email her. For more information on Movers for Moms® and alternate drop off locations, visit www.moversformoms.com.

For more information, or arrange a drop off time for items to be donated during business hours, please call the business line or e-mail Miss Julie at WMNF.

Thanks for anything you can offer before Sunday, May 4th at the very latest.