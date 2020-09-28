WMNF listeners share their opinions about coronavirus mask mandates – some responses will surprise you

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

On MidPoint we heard public comments from Pinellas County residents during a commission meeting earlier in September about extending the county’s coronavirus emergency order. Some of them supported the mask mandate ordinance and some people opposed it. We also took comments from listeners.

“I’m not going to comment directly about the President but I am going to comment as the CDC director that facemasks are the most important powerful public health tool we have.

“And I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings.

“As I’ve said, if we did it for six, eight, 10, 12 weeks, we’d bring this pandemic under control.

“We have clear scientific evidence they work and they are our best defense. I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take the COVID vaccine because the immunogenicity may be 70%. And if I don’t get an immune response, the vaccine’s not going to protect me. This face mask will.

“So I do want to keep asking the American public to take the responsibility, particularly the 18-to-25-year-olds where we’re seeing the outbreak in America continue to go like this because we haven’t got the acceptance, the personal responsibility we need for all Americans to embrace this face mask.”