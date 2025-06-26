WMNF News team honored with five Sunshine State Awards finalist selections

WMNF News has earned recognition as a finalist in five categories for the prestigious Sunshine State Awards, which honor excellence in Florida journalism. The community radio station’s impressive showing across multiple categories demonstrates the breadth and quality of its news coverage and programming.

Excellence Across Multiple Categories

The nominations span WMNF’s diverse journalism offerings, from breaking news coverage to in-depth arts reporting and innovative podcasting. The station earned finalist status in the following categories:

Radio or Audio Newscast features “The Scoop,” WMNF’s flagship news program produced by the collaborative efforts of Seán Kinane, Chris Young, and Kiley Petracek. This daily news roundup has become a trusted source for Tampa Bay and Florida headlines, delivering comprehensive coverage of local and state issues that matter most to the community.

In General Coverage, WMNF’s live broadcast during Hurricane Milton showcased the station’s commitment to emergency journalism. The team of Ben Montgomery, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane, and Chris Young provided crucial real-time coverage during one of the most significant weather events to impact the Tampa Bay area, demonstrating how community radio serves as a vital lifeline during crises.

Innovative Podcasting and Specialized Reporting

The Podcast category recognizes Nadine Smith’s “Wide Awake America,” a program that tackles complex social and political issues with depth and nuance. The nominated episodes showcase the program’s range, from examining youth political engagement with activist David Hogg to exploring spirituality and investigating the impact of conspiracy theories on American families through conversations with author Jesslyn Cook.

WMNF’s commitment to arts and culture journalism earned recognition in Arts Reporting through Chris Young’s coverage of the Tampa Theatre’s Juneteenth celebration of local Black filmmakers. This piece exemplifies the station’s dedication to highlighting diverse voices and cultural events that might otherwise go unnoticed in mainstream media.

Developing the Next Generation

The station’s influence extends beyond its regular programming through its college division, where Tyler Oldano earned a Breaking News Story nomination for coverage of First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Tampa to rally veterans. This recognition highlights WMNF’s role in nurturing emerging journalists and providing them with platforms to develop their skills on significant stories.

Community Radio’s Impact

These nominations reflect WMNF’s unique position in the Tampa Bay media landscape. As a community-supported radio station, WMNF has consistently demonstrated that independent journalism can compete with larger media outlets while maintaining its commitment to serving underrepresented communities and covering stories that commercial media often overlooks.

The variety of categories in which WMNF earned finalist status—from hard news to arts coverage, from emergency reporting to thoughtful podcasting—illustrates the station’s comprehensive approach to journalism. Each nomination represents not just individual achievement, but the collective effort of a newsroom dedicated to informing and engaging the community.

Looking Ahead

The Sunshine State Awards ceremony, scheduled for September 6 at the NSU Museum in Fort Lauderdale, will celebrate the best of Florida journalism. Regardless of the final results, WMNF’s five nominations stand as a testament to the vital role community radio plays in maintaining a diverse and robust media ecosystem.

For WMNF News, these nominations represent more than professional recognition—they validate the station’s mission to provide independent, community-focused journalism that serves the public interest.

The recognition comes at a time when local journalism faces numerous challenges, making WMNF’s achievement even more significant. These nominations not only honor the hard work of individual reporters and producers but also celebrate the collaborative spirit that makes community radio such a powerful force for informed democracy.