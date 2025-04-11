Donate Now!
WMNF radio host Sid Flannery receives prestigious conservation award

Posted on April 11, 2025 • by Staff
WMNF 88.5 FM is proud to announce that one of our dedicated volunteers and beloved on-air personalities, Sid Flannery, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award.

Flannery, who co-hosts the Saturday Bluegrass Show, will be honored at the Hillsborough County Commission meeting on April 16th for his significant contributions to protecting and managing the county’s natural resources.

Saturday Bluegrass Show

The Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award, established in 2017, recognizes individuals or groups who have made outstanding efforts to preserve Hillsborough County’s environmental treasures. Flannery’s selection for this prestigious honor stems from his extensive professional career in ecological work focused on Hillsborough County’s river systems, as well as his continued commitment to river conservation through technical analyses and community engagement since his retirement.

As a long-time WMNF volunteer, Flannery has not only shared his passion for bluegrass music with our listeners but has also channeled his environmental expertise into meaningful conservation work that will benefit our community for generations to come.

The entire WMNF family congratulates Sid Flannery on this well-deserved recognition and invites our listeners to join us in celebrating his remarkable achievements in environmental stewardship.

