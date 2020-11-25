Are you a news junkie with a passion for local politics and public affairs?
Then join WMNF for an online training workshop Thursdays from Jan. 14 through Jan. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to become part of the WMNF newsroom and share your voice, video and photographs on the radio or online.
Presenters will include NPR’s Eric Deggans, speaking on the state of local news and Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar sharing tips on finding stores and making them great. Pam Marsh of the First Amendment Foundation will review Florida public record and open meeting laws, and Sun Sentinel columnist Steve Bousquet will tell you how to use public records and meetings to uncover stories.
The WMNF news team will offer training on writing for radio and story production.
The program is free but registration is limited.
For more information and to register and receive a link to the Zoom training by email, go to https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-volunteer-reporter-workshop/.