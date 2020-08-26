WMNF September All Station Meeting virtually, Thursday, September 10th, 2020 via ZOOM. 

Share this:

We will be hosting our September All Station Meeting virtually, Thursday, September 10th, 2020 via ZOOM.

A virtual social hour will take place from 6pm to 6:55pm, this will give plenty of time to log in, say hello, and get set up.

The meeting will start at 7pm and will include the following:

Presentations from candidates to the Volunteer Committee

Q&A

General Manager, Rick Fernandes will have an ALL Station update

Q&A (Staff from each department will be present to answer your questions)

(PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING CAREFULLY)

To register, please email Miss Julie – [email protected] or Isha DelValle [email protected]

You will be sent a link to register – Many RadioActivists received this in an e-mail from Miss Julie already.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You can join in with video or just by telephone. Please do not duplicate your registration by using multiple email addresses.

If you are interested in running for one of the available seats on the Volunteer Committee, including any open Volunteer Committee Representative to the Board seats, this will be your chance to speak to the volunteers before the election ballot is sent out (see the attached information on the available seats and due date).

Q&A PORTIONS – All questions should be posted on the meeting chat and will be answered in the order they are received.

We ask that once the meeting starts you do not remove the MUTE that will be in place.

Please reach out if you have any questions.

This All Station meeting is brought to you by the Volunteer Committee.

Let’s Continue to Grow Together!

Isha Del Valle – WMNF Volunteer Committee, Chair

Miss Julie ~ Volunteer Coordinator

813-238-8001 Ext. 134