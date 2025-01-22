Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 1/22/25: Cities in Dust by Siouxsie And The Banshees 

Posted on January 22, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for January 22, 2025 is Cities in Dust by Siouxsie And The Banshees.

The 1985 song was written about the volcanic eruption at Pompeii. But we are playing it today for the people of Los Angeles and the tremendous devastation it has caused.

Below are some resources and organizations assisting artists during this difficult time:

