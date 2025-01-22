WMNF SOTD 1/22/25: Cities in Dust by Siouxsie And The Banshees 

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 22, 2025 is Cities in Dust by Siouxsie And The Banshees.
The 1985 song was written about the volcanic eruption at Pompeii. But we are playing it today for the people of Los Angeles and the tremendous devastation it has caused.
Below are some resources and organizations assisting artists during this difficult time:
- Here is an extensive spreadsheet of musicians that have lost everything in the fires and associated GoFundMe campaigns to assist them.
- “FireAid” will be held Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood in the Los Angeles area, and be broadcast across multiple channels. The lineup includes: Joni Mitchell, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks,Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Gracie Abrams, Earth Wind & Fire, and many more.
- MusiCares LA Fire Relief: https://donor.musicares.org/page/lafirerelief
- We Are Moving the Needle Microgrants Wildfire Relief Fund https://www.wearemovingtheneedle.org/firefundapp2025
- Guitar Center Music Foundation https://guitarcenterfoundation.org/fires/
- Sweet Relief Musicians Fund https://www.sweetrelief.org/naturaldisasterfund
- Entertainment Community Fund https://entertainmentcommunity.org/CAFires
Leave a Reply