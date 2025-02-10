WMNF SOTD 2/10/25: Words & Birds by The Minus 5 [Premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 10, 2025 is the infectious “Words & Birds” by The Minus 5, the perpetual side-project of Scott McCaughey of the the Young Fresh Fellows.

Joining McCaughey (right) for this effort is Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project), Kurt Bloch (Fastbacks) and Debbi Peterson (The Bangles).

Of Words & Birds McCaughey says:

“It’s all too beautiful, man!” If not original, that sentiment seems important to me, to this record, to my world. This came together after a few passes in the studio, and it sounds like we played it forever. That’s what can happen when you play music with good pals. Didn’t need to add anything except Debbi shouting along.

Words & Birds is the lead single from The Minus 5’s new album “Oar On, Penelope!”, which will be available May 30th on vinyl and streaming via Yep Roc Records. Other high-profile guests on the LP include Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers), Spencer Tweedy (Tweedy) and engineer/musician Ed Stasium (The Ramones, Talking Heads, etc.)

The Minus 5 will be performing May 9-13 as part of Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise Festival, Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

You can find out more here: https://minus5.com

