WMNF SOTD 2/11/25: Blame it on Eve by Shemekia Copeland

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 2025 is “Blame it on Eve” by distinctive blueswoman Shemekia Copeland.

Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time. She is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.

Born and raised in Harlem in 1979, Shemekia Copeland first stepped on stage with her famous father (Johnny Copeland) at New York’s Cotton Club when she was eight. Upon release of her Alligator Records debut Turn The Heat Up in 1998 when she was only 18, Copeland instantly became a blues and R&B force to be reckoned with.

“Blame it on Eve” is the title track from Copeland’s most recent album. It was recorded in Nashville and produced by instrumentalist/songwriter Will Kimbrough (who also produced her previous three albums). It features 12 new songs that tackle subjects as important as a woman’s right to choose and climate change, but also leaves space for Copeland to have fun and unwind. From the autobiographical, rocking blues boogie Tough Mother to the anthemic title track’s good-humored but serious focus on reproductive self-determination to the happy hour of Wine O’Clock, Copeland is inspired throughout.

Copeland was one of the headliners of the 2023 WMNF Tropical Heatwave. You can get 2025 Tropical Heatwave tickets here.

Copeland will be performing on February 14 at Skipper’s Smokehouse. Tickets here.

Find out more at https://www.shemekiacopeland.com/

https://open.spotify.com/track/3duxr7ydMA3xOAYnYVPBhX

https://youtu.be/qbzN_ql3270?si=HpRmBeQbyjUib5sg

