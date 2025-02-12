Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/12/25:  What’s Left of Me by Neal Francis

Posted on February 12, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day by for February 12, 2025 is “What’s Left of Me” by Neal Francis.

Neal Francis’ music is an intoxicating blend of funk, soul, and rock that evokes the glory days of the 60s and 70s but is undeniably fresh. His 2019 debut album, Changes, drew lavish applause, hailed as “the reincarnation of Allen Toussaint” by BBC Radio 6.

Francis delighted fans at his 2022 Gasparilla Must Fest performance and Becky’s Bash in 2023, the event that raises funds for The Becky Walker Scholarship Foundation. Read about the 2025 bash here.

“What’s Left of Me” is off his next album, Return To Zero, set for release on March 14. Find out more at: https://www.nealfrancis.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support SOTD here.

