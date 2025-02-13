WMNF SOTD 2/13/25: Feels So Wong by Mamalarky

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 13, 2025 is “Feels So Wong” by Mamalarky.

The self described “tri-coastal experimental rock and roll project” consists of Livvy Bennett – vocals, guitar, Dylan Hill – drums, Michael Hunter – keyboard, and Noor Khan.

Mamalarky plays at Oscura in Bradenton, tomorrow Feb 14th. Tickets here.

Lean more about them at: https://www.mamalarky.com

