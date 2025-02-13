Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

WMNF SOTD 2/13/25: Feels So Wong by Mamalarky

Posted on February 13, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 13, 2025 is “Feels So Wong” by Mamalarky.

The self described “tri-coastal experimental rock and roll project” consists of Livvy Bennett – vocals, guitar, Dylan Hill – drums, Michael Hunter – keyboard, and Noor Khan.

Mamalarky plays at Oscura in Bradenton, tomorrow Feb 14th. Tickets here.

Lean more about them at: https://www.mamalarky.com

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support SOTD here.

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

WMNF SOTD 2/12/25:  What’s Left of Me by Neal Francis

The WMNF Song of the Day by for February 12,...

WMNF SOTD 2/11/25: Blame it on Eve by Shemekia Copeland

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 2025 ...

WMNF SOTD 2/10/25: Words & Birds by The Minus 5 [Premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 10, 2025...

How Does a Song Become a WMNF SOTD?

Have you ever wondered what it takes for a song...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Thursday
Player position: