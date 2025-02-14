Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/14/25: Concrete by Minim

Posted on February 14, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Happy Valentine’s Day! <3

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 14, 2025 is “Concrete” by Minim, a Tampa Bay area psychedelic rock band.

MiniM takes on an ever-evolving sound of Funk, Rock, and Jamtronica with atmospheric elements that keep the focus on electrifying crowds with their high powered Originals.  As they drive their way into the core of the JamBand scene, MiniM continues to deliver passionately humble lyrics that are backed with a crescendo of inspiration; supported by their ongoing orchestrated Jams. 

Minim will be at Whippersnap!

For more info: https://minimband.com

