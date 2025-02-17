WMNF SOTD 2/17/25: African Sunset by Marshall Allen

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 17, 2025 is “African Sunset” by Marshall Allen.

Marshall Allen (photo right by By Harald Kriche) is best known for his work as the longtime leader of the Sun Ra Arkestra. A master of the alto saxophone and electronic wind instruments, Allen joined Sun Ra’s band in 1958(!) and played a key role in shaping its avant-garde, cosmic sound.

His fiery, unconventional playing helped define the Arkestra’s free jazz explorations. After Sun Ra’s passing in 1993, Allen took over as bandleader, keeping the Arkestra’s legacy alive well.

Marshall Allen recently turned 100 years old! And despite playing music for most of his life, he celebrated by recording his very first solo album. It is a remarkable feat.

The album New Dawn was released February 14, 2025. It is a lovely bit of dreamy, upbeat jazz with a spacey twist.

