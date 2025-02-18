Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/18/25: CHOPHOUSE By The Polyrhythmics

Posted on February 18, 2025
The WMNF Song of the Day for February 28, 2025 is “CHOPHOUSE” By The Polyrhythmics.

Polyrhythmics sound originated in Seattle’s underground deep funk scene combining impossibly tight grooves with bold brass and hypnotic percussion that showcased elements of R&B, progressive jazz, and Afrobeat which defined the instrumental group’s early era sound.  

Now on their thirteenth year as a recording project and touring ensemble, the band’s sound continues to evolve following six full length albums, several EPs and live releases. The virtuosic musicianship and musical conversation built on a relentless touring schedule of the previous decade has led them to a brand of psych-funk that fills a room with an impending mood where anything could happen – sometimes evoking their brighter and cinematic Fela-influences, but also a more sinister and darker turn toward a more progressive sonic palette. 

The Polyrhythmics are playing Whippersnap this week. 

For more info: https://www.polyrhythmics.com/

