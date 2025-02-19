WMNF SOTD 2/19/2025: Lost in the Feeling by Ajeva

Today is the first day of the WMNF Winter Fund Drive. If you appreciate our support of local music consider donating now. Read more about that here.

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 19, 2025 is “Lost in the Feeling” by Ajeva.

Ajeva is a funk rock band from St Petersburg FL known for their distinctive genre-bending songwriting and powerful live performances. Ajeva has been playing all over Florida and the South-East since March 2013 spreading their message of unity, peace and FUNK!

Composed of Reed Skahill (lead vox, guitar, keys), Taylor Gilchrist (bass), Dean Arscott (percussion,keys,guitar), , Travis Young (drums), and recent additions Mark Mayea (lead keys) & Skyler Golden (lead guitar),

You can watch Ajeva’s previous Live Music Showcase appearance here. You can also find many recent live shows on their Bandcamp.

Ajeva is playing at Whippersnap, St. Pete Community Fest, March 8, and Dunedin Brewery Spring Beer Jam, March 29. Learn more at https://www.ajevamusic.com.