WMNF SOTD 2/20/25: mood by Trustfall

Posted on February 20, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Today is the first day of the WMNF Winter Fund Drive. If you appreciate our support of local music consider donating now. Read more about that here.

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 20, 2025 is “mood” by Trustfall the Gainesville, Florida based band.

Trustfall says they are somewhere between indie surf rock pop with a hint of alternative. The band consists of Auggie Hughes (lead singer, guitar, ukulele), Arthur Smith (bass guitar), Melanie Roddam (drums), Jordan Jones (lead guitar).

The groovy, vibey single “mood” that everyone can relate to is brand-new, being released just 5 days ago. It was recorded at Gainesville’s, Little Wing Studios.  

They are playing at HOW BĀZĀR this Saturday. Follow Trustfall for more info: instagram.com/trustfalltheband

Tags
