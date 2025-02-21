   Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/21/25: I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free by Nina Simone

Posted on February 21, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Today is the third day of the WMNF Winter Fund Drive. If you appreciate our support of local music consider donating now. Read more about that here.

At WMNF February is Black History Month. Throughout the month, the DJs play and discuss important African American musicians of all decades.

Today is also the birth date of Nina Simone. She was a powerful voice in Black history, blending music with activism during the Civil Rights Movement. As a classically trained pianist and singer, she used her talent to fight for racial justice, with songs like Mississippi Goddam and To Be Young, Gifted and Black becoming anthems for the movement.

Her music spoke to the struggles and triumphs of Black Americans, inspiring generations. Simone challenged racism and oppression, refusing to be silenced despite industry pressures. Beyond her artistry, she embodied resilience, empowering Black people to embrace their identity and demand equality through her fearless, uncompromising voice.

Simone was widely influential. In 2015 Bob Dylan said that Nina Simone “validated everything about his career.”

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 21, S025 is “I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel” to Be Free by Nina Simone.

Live version: 

