WMNF SOTD 2/24/25: Fly Away by The Hot 8 Brass Band

Today starts the second half of the WMNF Winter Fund Drive. If you appreciate our support of local music consider donating now. Read more about that here.

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 24, 2025, “Fly Away” by The Hot 8 Brass Band, the Grammy-winning New Orleans Jazz.

To gear up for Mardi Gras, we have second line sound of the The Hot 8 Brass Band, a cornerstone of New Orleans’ vibrant brass band tradition, blending jazz, hip-hop, funk, and R&B into an electrifying and soulful sound. Formed in 1995, the group carries on the city’s rich musical heritage while infusing it with contemporary influences, making their music both timeless and modern.

Beyond their celebratory sound, The Hot 8 Brass Band also channels deep emotional resonance, often touching on themes of struggle, resilience, and social justice. Their covers of classics, like Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing, bring new life to familiar songs with a distinct brass-heavy twist.

Having faced personal and collective hardships, the band’s music is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of New Orleans, keeping its musical legacy alive and evolving.

“Fly Away” is from the band’s 2007 album Rock with the Hot 8. Their latest single is “Fight Song” off their upcoming album Big Tuba that comes out everywhere on February 28.

They are winding down their winter tour this Saturday at the Orpheum. Tix here. They have stop at home in New Orleans before heading to Europe.

More info https://www.hot8brassband.com