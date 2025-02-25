Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/25/25: Boom by Sierra Hull

Posted on February 25, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Today is the second to last day of the WMNF Winter Fund Drive. If you appreciate our support of local music consider donating now. Read more about that here.

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 25, 2025 is “Boom” by Sierra Hull, right. (photo credit, Bethany Brook Showalter Spencer Showalter)

Because this silky, breezy newgrass song is a sheer delight it is getting lots of play here at WMNF. It is currently #3 in the WMNF Top 10 Spins.  

Hull was born and raised in Byrdstown, Tennessee. She was Hull was signed to Rounder Records as a teen before attending the Berklee College of Music.

Says Hull: “Boom” was one of the first songs that I wrote and recorded for this new album. The groove of the song is just so fun to play and sing over. It started with an acoustic guitar riff that I was messing with and then I brought the idea to a writing session with one of my favorite Nashville songwriters, Adam Wright.

“Boom” is off A Tip Toe High Wire, the full album coming March 7. She is touring, but nowhere near Florida. Yet. More info here: https://www.sierrahull.com

Tags
