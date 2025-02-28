Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/28/25: Get it Right by Northstar

Posted on February 28, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for Funky Friday, February 27, 2025 is “Get it Right” by Northstar, an eclectic rock band from St. Petersburg.

Northstar has a wide range of influences:

  • Casey (Guitar and Vocals) has deep roots in bands such as the Grateful Dead and jazz artists such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane.
  • Stephen (Guitar) fell in love with Guns ‘N Roses and artists such as Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks.
  • Quin (Bass) was inspired by Tom Petty at a VERY young age to pursue music and influenced by Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh.
  • When asked Sidney (Drums) he says, “I’m just dancing”. His influences range from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson.

In the past they have played WMNF Tropical Heatwave & WMNF tribute shows. On March 15th at 7pm, they are playing at NoiseMakers.

Follow Northstar: Instagram. Facebook and on the web.

Northstar at Skippers.

