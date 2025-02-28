WMNF SOTD 2/28/25: Get it Right by Northstar

The WMNF Song of the Day for Funky Friday, February 27, 2025 is “Get it Right” by Northstar, an eclectic rock band from St. Petersburg.
Northstar has a wide range of influences:
- Casey (Guitar and Vocals) has deep roots in bands such as the Grateful Dead and jazz artists such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane.
- Stephen (Guitar) fell in love with Guns ‘N Roses and artists such as Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks.
- Quin (Bass) was inspired by Tom Petty at a VERY young age to pursue music and influenced by Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh.
- When asked Sidney (Drums) he says, “I’m just dancing”. His influences range from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson.
In the past they have played WMNF Tropical Heatwave & WMNF tribute shows. On March 15th at 7pm, they are playing at NoiseMakers.
Follow Northstar: Instagram. Facebook and on the web.
Northstar at Skippers.
