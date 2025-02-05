Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/5/25: 72 (This Highway’s Mean) by Drive By Truckers

Posted on February 5, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for February 5, 2025 is “72 (This Highway’s Mean)” by Drive By Truckers.

Drive-By Truckers’ music is a gritty blend of Southern rock, alt-country, and storytelling, filled with raw emotion and social commentary. Their sound is driven by crunchy, layered guitars, swampy rhythms, and a deep, twangy drawl that carries both heartbreak and rebellion.

Songs shift from barroom anthems to haunting ballads, often infused with distorted riffs and soulful harmonies. Lyrically, they paint vivid portraits of blue-collar life, flawed heroes, and the ghosts of the American South.

The band currently consists of Mike Cooley (lead vocals, guitar, banjo), Patterson Hood (lead vocals, guitar), Brad Morgan (drums), Jay Gonzalez (keys, guitar, accordion, backing vocals), and Matt Patton (bass guitar, backing vocals). Jason Isbell (coming to Tampa Bay April 10), is a former member.

“72 (This Highway’s Mean)” is of Drive By Truckers’ 2001 album Southern Rock Opera.

Drive By Truckers are playing Florida Theater on February 7. This is part of their Southern Rock Opera Tour.  You can get tickets here.

For more info: https://www.drivebytruckers.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

