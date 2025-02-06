Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 2/6/25: Troubadour by Rambler Kane

Posted on February 6, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for February 6, 2025 is “Troubadour” by Rambler Kane.

Patrick “Rambler” Kane is a singer-songwriter from Jacksonville, FL who presents a spirited blend of Americana. He performed songs and was interviewed by Randy Wind on the January 10, 2025 show of WMNF’s Live Music Showcase.

“I think my songs come from wherever country, folk, blues and soul all meet up and talk,” Kane says. “I just hope to make that kind of music, the kind that makes you feel something.”

Kane quit his job to pursue the music that’s been pulling at him for years, with dreams of being a full-time traveling troubadour.

Rambler Kane is performing at New World on March 14. Find out more at: https://ramblerkane.com

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

